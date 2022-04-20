Pandhari Yadav Is SP Candidate From Phulpur LS Seat

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Saturday fielded Pandhari Yadav as its candidate from prestigious Phulpur parliamentary constituency.

Pandhari Yadav, former SP district president of Prayagraj (Allahabad) replaced the sitting MP Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel.

The Party is yet to announce the candidate for Allahabad Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, the Phulpur seat was won by BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya but he resigned in 2017 after becoming deputy chief minister of UP. Later, in the by-polls, BJP received a set back, when SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, supported by BSP and RLD, won by over 59,000 votes by defeating Kaushlendra Singh Patel. UNI