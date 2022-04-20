Pandemonium prevails in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The members of opposition BJP and Congress and ruling BJD created pandemonium over different issues in the Odisha Assembly on Saturday.

Soon after the House assembled for the day, opposition members went near the Speaker's podium and created ruckus over Mandi mismanagement.

The ruling party MLAs demanded an apology from BJP legislator Subash Chandra Panigrahi, who attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser in the Assembly over paddy procurement issues on Friday.

The MLAs of the ruling party stood up and protested the act of suicide attempt by Panigrahi. Later, they rushed to the Speaker's podium and created a ruckus demanding an apology from the BJP legislator. Some Ministers also went to the well along with the ruling party MLAs.

Unable to run the House smoothly, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned it two times. First, till 11.30 am and then till 4 pm.

The BJD members alleged that Panigrahi has ruined the sanctity of the House by attempting suicide during its proceedings and maintained that they will not let the House run till the BJP MLA apologises.

"We strongly condemn the suicide bid by the BJP MLA in the House. We haven't witnessed such an instance in the House ever. He should immediately apologise for his act," demanded BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb.

On the other hand, Congress and BJP MLAs opposed such protest by the ruling party in the well of the Assembly. They demanded an apology from the ruling party MLAs.

"This is the first time that Ministers went to the well of the House and created an uproar. We will not allow the House to function until they apologise," said Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati.

--IANS





