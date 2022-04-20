Pandemic Turns 'Serious' As U'khand Records 4-Digit Daily Rise For The 4th Day In A Row, Tally 34,407

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 34,407 on Tuesday as 1,391 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 23,085 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,739. The state's toll rose to 438 as nine more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 145. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,008. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 67.09 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 421, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with no less horrifying 318, 226, 219 and 51 cases respectively. That apart, 38 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 31 Tehri Garhwal, 30 Pithoragarh, 27 Rudraprayag, 23 Champawat and 7 in Chamoli.







