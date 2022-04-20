Pandal Inspired By Chandrayaan-2 Made

Varanasi: With theme-based pandals on a rise this Durga Puja, organisers in Varanasi have designed a pandal with 'Chandrayaan-2' as their concept.

The pandal, which is around 100-feet in height, was completed in two months.

Along with the installation of idols of goddesses, people here have also made a model of ISRO Chief K Sivan and astronauts.

Member of Durga Puja Committee, Rajan Jaiswal on Saturday told ANI, "Even though the Chandrayan-2 mission did not happen in the way it was planned, we want to celebrate the efforts made by the ISRO. We have made a model of ISRO Chief K Sivan as he said they plan to do another moon mission. We have even installed models of astronauts." Durga Puja starts from the seventh day after Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra.