Panchayat poll candidate shot at by rival in UP

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A candidate for the village head panchayat polls was shot at by a rival in Mahuadabar village under Khajni police circle.

The victim, a former village head, was contesting the elections and his rival was the outgoing village head, who is again contesting the elections.

The victim Gilgil Dubey has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition while the accused Shambhu Yadav has been detained for questioning.

Gilgil's brother Bholendra told reporters that his brother was returning home, late on Wednesday night, when he was shot at.

Polling is being held in Gorakhpur in the first phase of panchayat elections.

