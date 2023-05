Sonebhadra: Renukoot Nagar Panchayat chairman was shot dead by armed assailants here on Monday night, police informed on Tuesday.

ASP Om Prakash Singh said that some unidentified persons shot Shivpratap Singh alias Bablu Singh from a close range in Robertsganj area of this district. Shivpratap was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Political rivalry is said to be the reason behind the crime, the ASP said. Efforts were on to nab the criminals, he added. UNI