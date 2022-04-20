Panch Pandav Sideline Dilip Ghosh In Bengal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Amit Shah-blessed, BJP High Command approved just emerged Pancha Pandava(s) (Sharmila Tagore, Rakhee, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Mukherji Devgun; siding with them are Saif Ali Khan s/o Sharmila Tagore, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma, Sandhya Roy {former Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP+Tollywood super duper hit}, Moon Moon "Shrimati" Sen {Tollywood mover and shaker}, battery of dancers, famed theatre actreses etc) of Bengal BJP have neatly side lined, bypassed, dwarfed the current party President + Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh keeping him responsible for only collecting people from all states into Bengal to evince his pro-BJP prowess even though Shah and Company are not at all amused/impressed by the Ghosh-efforts. Ghosh remain oblivious to such developments around/concerning him as he has not been transmitted any such message as yet and on contrary, is being constantly encouraged carrying on with his present Bangal Mein BJP Badhao, Nabanna (HQ of West Bengal Government) Kabjaa Karo. In that spirit, he is holding meetings with outside people imported in his public meetings to show the crowds in those meetings are limitless/countless. Funnily, he is not realising that the local people of the state are guffawing at his "lies", "chicanery" to fool them which they just are not ready to accept any more like before also.

They thus have rejected him/them. They have had enough of his "bullshit", "crap", "bullcrap" since long but to nowhere concrete. They are witness to his only hoax mumbo-jumbo which they wre getting put off with any way. Sensing their frustration with him, BJP top brass are fielding the Pancha Pandavas much before the achedule to rewoo the masses so that they do not segregate from the BJP because of Ghosh. All members of the Pancha Pandavas, real firebrands in all ways in their own rughts. Have begun rehearsing their scripts they would be required to speak to the masses in the most attractive, appealing tones so that they again take a supportive temperaments toward BJP instantly. Their names are being publicised now and the its feedback is being currently assessed. At the time of writing, the outcomes are encouraging, assert insiders. Meanwhile, Ghosh will continue with his lectures unabatedly without any hindrance of any kind.