Panasonic launches smartphone supporting 21 Indian languages

New Delhi: Panasonic India�on Tuesday�announced the launch of P66 Mega, its newest P-Series smartphone which supports 21 Indian languages. Powered by a 3200mAh battery, the device runs on Android Lollipop 5.1 and a 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory - expandable to 32GB, the company said in a statement. The 8MP LED-enabled rear camera and 5MP front camera are complemented by a 12.7 cm HD IPS display. �Digital India is about all about bridging the digital divide through technology and connecting people to the digital world in their own language. The growing numbers of mobile internet users in India is proof of the digital aspirations of Indians today," Pankaj Rana, business head - mobility division, Panasonic India, said while announcing the launch of the device. "By deploying a multi-language portfolio in our latest device, Panasonic seeks to connect Indians through smartphone technology to the world of opportunities in mobile banking, online shopping, social networking and virtual entertainment,� he added. Priced at Rs.7,990, the P66 Mega comes equipped with an in-built connectivity package of Bluetooth, GPS and dual SIM -- 3G and 2G.