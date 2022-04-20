Panasonic launches single lens mirrorless camera in India

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Friday launched a flagship digital single lens mirrorless camera LUMIX G9 in India.

The camera is priced at Rs 98,990 (for body only) and Rs 1,39,990 with the 12-60 leica lens kit.

The camera claims to deliver highest-ever image quality by elevating colour reproduction with its 20.3-MP Digital Live MOS Sensor.

Equipped with The Body I.S. (image stabilizer), Lumix G9 uses a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed that helps users to stable handheld photography and videography, even in a low-light environment.

"Today, content is king and we are here to provide photographers and videographers with a compact yet powerful companion to capture their creativity. Designed to disrupt the DSLM segment, we see a huge potential for Lumix G9 in India," Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India and SAARC said in a statement.

According to the company, the camera aims to delivers an outstanding video performance with its HDR video recording, V-Log L recording and Waveform Monitor (WFM) feature, along with enhanced functions of 4K 60p recording.

The high-speed, high-precision AF with DFD technology in Lumix G9 achieves AF speed of 0.04.

The Animal Detect feature in AF mode utilizes advanced AI technology, which allows users to detect animals in addition to humans in a focused frame and continues to track the subject even when it turns its back to the camera.

"Designed for video bloggers, wedding videographers, and photographers, Lumix G9 offers class-leading image stabilization, 4K 60p recording and compact size for high mobility," said Hardeep Singh Sarna, Product Head-Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India and SAARC.

--IANS