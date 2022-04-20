Panasonic introduces 'radiant cooling' technology in India

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Monday introduced Indias first of its kind air-conditioner with "radiant cooling" technology that allows the cool air to naturally glide along the surface, spreading throughout the room and down the walls, resulting in even and all-round coolness.





The "Elite Inverter Sky Series" air-conditioners will be available in 1 and 1.5 tonnage capacity at an entry price of Rs 70,200 and Rs 85,200, respectively starting from March.





"With 'SKY Series' we are aiming to capture over 10 per cent market share and 30 per cent growth in the air-conditioner segment in FY 2017-18," Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation, told reporters here.





The models feature "SKYWING" flap design at the top which maximises airflow for a uniform cooling and is supported by three multidirectional arm that can adjust the angle of the airflow to achieve different cooling options -- radiant cooling and fast cooling.





Radiant cooling uses the principle of "Coanda effect" to cool down the room by removing the heat from ceilings and walls. With fast cooling option, the "SKYWING" adjusts the airflow and provides instant heat relief.





Further enhancing the indoor air-quality, the SKY Series also features Panasonic's advanced air purification system nanoe-G, which purifies the air to the smallest details and removes airborne particles, including PM2.5.





"The concentration of PM2.5 rose in 2016 as compared to the previous year and I am glad to see Panasonic offering products and solutions which not only help in saving the environment but also improve its consumers' health," added actress-producer Dia Mirza, who was also present.





Moreover, the SKY Series comes with "Dust Sensor" which automatically switches on nanoe-G to purify the air whenever a high level of particle concentration is detected and is also equipped with R410 refrigerant gas to make homes more efficient and reduce the emissions of greenhouse gasses into the environment, the company said.





IANS