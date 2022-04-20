Panasonic eyes 60% share in tablets for enterprises segment

Chennai: Electronics major Panasonic is eyeing 60 per cent market share in tablets for enterprises segment on the back of 30 per cent year-on-year growth in the sector, a senior company official said today. "Right now our market size in India is about Rs 120 crore. We hold about 55 per cent market in this segment. We are looking at increasing it to 60 per cent this year", Panasonic India, Systems Solution Division, General Manager and National Business Head, Gunjan Sachdev told reporters. He said Panasonic has been witnessing 30 per cent growth in the tablets for enterprises segment serving logistics, transportation, manufacturing sectors. The US contributes majority of business to Panasonic while India holds about three per cent share globally, he added. Speaking at the launch of the second variant of Android-powered tablet "Touchpad FZ-B2", priced at Rs 75,000, Sachdev said the company is targeting customers in the logistics, transportation, retail and defence segments. The FZ-B2 variant is the latest in the series after FZ-A1 model and is equipped with Intel Celeron processor, Android 4.4 operating system and comes with five feet drop "shock resistant" feature. "We are importing it from Taiwan and Tokyo", he added. PTI