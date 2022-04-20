Pamela Anderson quits social media, warns Big Tech companies seeking 'control over your brain'

Washington: Hollywood star Pamela Anderson on Tuesday (local time) revealed that she is quitting social media.

The former 'Playboy' model has announced that she will no longer post to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

"This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook," the star's caption on Instagram began.

Anderson said she's "never been interested in social media" and her decision comes from reaching a point in her life that she's "genuinely inspired by."

She said she's enjoying "reading and being in nature" and declared: "I am free."

The 'Baywatch' icon went on to thank her followers for their "love" over the years and wished "blessings to you all."

As reported by Fox News, Anderson also implored others to find their purpose. "And try not to be seduced by wasted time," she added.

She went on to say that Big Tech companies are seeking "control over your brain."

"Thats what THEY want and can use to make money," Anderson added in her final post.

The 53-year-old star shared her message with an up-close throwback pic showing the blonde wearing black eye makeup and posing sultrily for the camera.

Per Fox News, Anderson has 1.2 million Instagram followers and another 1 million on Twitter. Nearly 900,000 people also follow her official Pamela Anderson Foundation Facebook page.

In a similar announcement on Twitter, she wrote, "Goodbye social media."

Minutes after Anderson made her announcement, fans began sharing kind words in support.

"You will be missed! We love you so much!!!" one person wrote. "I am so happy that you are free n happy."

"you'll be missed. enjoy that freedom," another replied on Twitter.

Last spring, just months after the coronavirus pandemic first surged around the world, Anderson took on a new role as the creative director at the website Jasmin. Speaking to Fox News about the endeavour, the model explained her hesitation with social media.

"It's very easy to isolate yourself when you're on your phone," she said, explaining that her goal was to make Jasmin "a more engaging experience." (ANI)