Pamela Anderson asks Kerala CM not to parade elephants on Thrissur Pooram

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson has shot an email to the Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy asking him not to parade elephants during the state's popular temple festival Thrissur Pooram. In her email, PETA activist Pamela stated that it's painful to see elephants walking in hot sun, tied up with chains and being threatened with sharp weapons for participating in the parade. The actress also proposed that in place of the live elephants, portable elephants made of bamboo and paper mache could be used for the festival and she would bear the expenses for 30 such elephants. Earlier, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had asked Kerala officials to release the live elephants used for the temple festival as they were not registered with the board.