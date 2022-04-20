Pall Of Gloom In UP After Death Of Poet Neeraj; Leaders Mourn Demise

Lucknow: Death of renowned poet Gopal Das Neeraj has left Uttar Pradesh in a pall of gloom.

Neeraj, who died at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday evening, had been ill for the past couple of days after he went through a massive heart attack in Agra while staying at his daughter's residence.

He was shifted to AIIMS on Wednesday and breath his last at 1950 hrs.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP president Akhilesh Yadav expressed their condolence on his death.

The Governor in a message said an era came to an end of poet with the death of Neeraj. "The poem of Neeraj would be remembered forever thus making him immortal."

Mr Adityanath said Neeraj with his poems had enriched the Hindi and Urdu literature. Still today, the Bollywood songs penned by him are popular among the masses.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said he has lost his good friend. "We were very close and his death has shattered me a lot," Mr Yadav said in Delhi.

Mr Yadav may also attend the cremation of the poet. SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who is in Bhopal, also expressed his grief over his death. "I have no words to express my condolences on the death of such a great poet and a well wisher of the Samajwadi Party."

According to family members, the cremation of Neeraj would be held at Aligarh on Friday.

His body would be brought to Agra on Friday morning from New Delhi and would be put at the residence of his daughter. Thereafter, it will be taken to Aligarh for cremation. UNI