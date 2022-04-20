Palestinian Prez extends state of emergency over Covid-19

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has extended a state of emergency for 30 days in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, state-media report.

The report by the state-run WAFA news agency, Abbas on Friday evening issued a presidential decree extending the state of emergency for another month throughout the occupied Palestinian territories starting from Saturday.

This is the sixth time the President has issued such a decree since March 5, when the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bethlehem.

On Friday, Health Minister Mai al-Kaileh confirmed 545 new cases, three deaths and 435 recoveries.

According to the latest coronavirus data, the confirmed cases in the territories of West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza, has reached 51,607.

Out of the 51,607 cases, 37,582 are recorded in the West Bank, 3,184 in the Gaza Strip and 10,841 in East Jerusalem.

Recoveries have totalled 42,544, including 9,600 in Jerusalem, and the death toll reached 379, leaving a total of 8,684 active cases.

