The killing has sparked outrage among Palestinian national and Islamic factions, leading to calls for a general strike and mass demonstrations.

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, state news agency WAFA reported. Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/tough-talking-haniyeh-was-seen-as-the-more-moderate-face-of-hamas Palestinian national and Islamic factions called for a general strike and mass demonstrations after Haniyeh's killing. —Reuters