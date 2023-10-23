Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza: State media

Gaza: A Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, state media reported on Monday.



According to the official Palestinian press agency WAFA, Roshdi Sarraj was a fixer, a translator for foreign journalists, at French national public radio broadcaster Radio France and had been working with its correspondents since May 2021, CNN reported.



His family members were also injured in the strike that targeted a house in Gaza City and they were transferred to Al-Shifa hospital, according to WAFA.



Radio France said his wife and one-year-old daughter were injured.



In its latest report, the New York-based nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists said that at least 22 journalists have been killed since the Hamas launched its massive assault on Israel on October 7.



Of the 22 slain journalists, 18 were Palestinian, three Israelis and one Lebanese, according to the report released on October 20.



While eight reporters were injured, three others have been reportedly missing or detained.

