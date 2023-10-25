Palestinian Health Ministry warns of possible epidemic wave in Gaza

Gaza: The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza warned of the possible outbreak of a major epidemic wave amid the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and siege on the Hamas-controlled enclave.



In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said that up to 3,150 cases of diseases were recorded in a single day since the Irsael-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, with the most of them reported among children, reports Xinhua news agency.



The diseases included diarrhoea, food poisoning, scabies and bronchial infections.



Due to overcrowding in shelter facilities, lack of clean water and poor personal hygiene, epidemic diseases have become increasingly prevalent, he said.



To prevent the spread of diseases, he called on the international community to provide immediate assistance and restore basic services in Gaza, including water, electricity, and sanitation.



Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, where they took more than 200 people hostages.



In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.



The ongoing conflict has so far killed nearly 5,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 people in Israel.

—IANS