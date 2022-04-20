Palestinian govt closes schools, universities in West Bank

Ramallah: The Palestinian government has decided to close all schools and universities in the West Bank in an effort curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The new decision came as part of other strict measures that have been imposed on the West Bank in light of the significant increase of the number of infections among the Palestinians," Xinhua news agency quoted Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye as saying at a press conference on Thursday.

"Based on plans prepared by the Ministry of Education, the education process in Palestinian has been turned into online," Ishtaye said.

He explained that the Higher Emergency Committee decided to impose the full lockdown on the West Bank governorates from Thursday night until Sunday morning.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 2,149 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, including 1,015 cases in the Gaza Strip, raising the total infection tally in the Palestinian territories to 106,840.

The Ministry also recorded new 30 fatalities, increasing the death toll to 1,186.

A shipment of medical aid provided by the United Arab Emirates, including about 100 ventilators and 200,000 swabs, arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

