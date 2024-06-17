    Menu
    Palestinian Authority at risk of collapse this summer, says Norway

    The Hawk
    June17/ 2024
    

    Norway, chairing the international donor group, continues to support the PA amid these challenges.

    Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide

    Oslo: The Palestinian Authority could collapse in the coming months, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Monday, citing a lack of funding, continuing violence and the fact that half a million Palestinians are not allowed to work in Israel.

    "The situation is extremely dire. The Palestinian Authority, with whom we work closely, are warning us that they might be collapsing this summer," Barth Eide told Reuters.

    "If it collapses, you could end up having another Gaza, which would be terrible for everybody, including the people of Israel," he added.

    Norway chairs the international donor group to the Palestinians and is a backer of the PA.

    —Reuters

