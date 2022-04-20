Palaniswami seeks probe into death of Cuddalore Covid patient

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday demanded a detailed probe into the reported death of a Covid-19 patient at Cuddalore Government Hospital on Thursday allegedly due to removal of oxygen and ventilator support.

In a press statement, he, referring to a video circulating on social media in this regard, called upon the government to take legal action against those responsible. He also asked the government to provide a solatium to the family of the dead person.

Palaniswami said that Raja, 49, of Tittakudi panchayat was admitted to Cuddalore Government Hospital on May 8 for breathlessness and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. However, the staff allegedly attempted to remove the oxygen and ventilator support and though his wife Kasturi tried in vain to prevent them, he eventually succumbed.AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday demanded a detailed probe into the reported death of a Covid-19 patient at Cuddalore Government Hospital on Thursday allegedly due to removal of oxygen and ventilator support.

In a press statement, he, referring to a video circulating on social media in this regard, called upon the government to take legal action against those responsible. He also asked the government to provide a solatium to the family of the dead person.

Palaniswami said that Raja, 49, of Tittakudi panchayat was admitted to Cuddalore Government Hospital on May 8 for breathlessness and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. However, the staff allegedly attempted to remove the oxygen and ventilator support and though his wife Kasturi tried in vain to prevent them, he eventually succumbed.

—ANI