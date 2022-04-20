Pakistani Woman Found Serving As Village Head In UP's Etah

Etah: The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Etah ordered an FIR against a Pakistani woman, who is living in India for the last 35 years, after she was found to be running the affairs of Gudau village as its interim head, after being unanimously elected for the position by the members of the Gram Panchayat. Bano Begum, who has invited legal action against her, said she has "never contested elections", and was inducted as the interim head of the village by the former Pradhan. "Members of Gram Panchayat unanimously elected her as village head. So, they are responsible for this. One needs to be an Indian national to be elected as village Panchayat head. We have given instructions to lodge FIR in this case," informed Alok Priyadarshi, District Panchayati Raj Officer, Etah. —ANI