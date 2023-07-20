Pakistani woman's case under investigation, says MEA

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying that an investigation has been opened into the case of Pakistani women Seema Haider, who came to India illegally, and that any additional information on the topic will be provided once the specifics of the case are revealed.

In response to a question about the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally via Nepal, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, said, "The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes."

In answer to a question on whether Pakistan had demanded consular access to Seema Haider, Bagchi made the above statement during the weekly press briefing. He added that the woman had been brought before the court and was currently out on bail.

On being interrogated by security agencies, the woman is said to have revealed that she and her Indian partner Sachin Meena also stayed at a hotel in Nepal for almost a week in March this year, under fake names.

On Tuesday, Seema Haider was questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) after she arrived in India illegally to visit her boyfriend Sachin Meena in Noida.—Inputs from Agencies