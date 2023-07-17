Pakistani supplier provided weapons to kill Moosewala, say NIA sources

New Delhi: After the killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala last year, sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have stated that a Pakistani arms supplier was involved in the procurement of weapons that were used in the murder.

The Pakistani supplier has been identified as Hamid who currently lives in Dubai. During NIA's interrogation of a man called Shahbaz Ansari, who was arrested in 2022, the name surfaced.

"Shahbaz Ansari, was a middleman between the arms supplier and the Lawrence gang in the murder of Moosewala. He was arrested by the NIA on December 8, 2022, from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh). During the interrogation, the names of two hawala operators, Hamid and Fauji, came up.

"During the NIA questioning, Shahbaz Ansari admitted that he had made multiple trips to Dubai and during those trips, he came into contact with a person named Fauji, who is a Pakistani national and works as a hawala operator in Dubai," said a source.

On May 29, 2022, less than 24 hours after the Punjab government reduced his security, Moosewala, age 29, was gunned down by gangsters near his home village in Mansa.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Seven to eight shots were fired at Moosewala.—Inputs from Agencies