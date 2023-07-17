    Menu
    India

    Pakistani supplier provided weapons to kill Moosewala, say NIA sources

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: After the killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala last year, sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have stated that a Pakistani arms supplier was involved in the procurement of weapons that were used in the murder.

    The Pakistani supplier has been identified as Hamid who currently lives in Dubai. During NIA's interrogation of a man called Shahbaz Ansari, who was arrested in 2022, the name surfaced.

    "Shahbaz Ansari, was a middleman between the arms supplier and the Lawrence gang in the murder of Moosewala. He was arrested by the NIA on December 8, 2022, from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh). During the interrogation, the names of two hawala operators, Hamid and Fauji, came up.

    "During the NIA questioning, Shahbaz Ansari admitted that he had made multiple trips to Dubai and during those trips, he came into contact with a person named Fauji, who is a Pakistani national and works as a hawala operator in Dubai," said a source.

    On May 29, 2022, less than 24 hours after the Punjab government reduced his security, Moosewala, age 29, was gunned down by gangsters near his home village in Mansa.

    He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Seven to eight shots were fired at Moosewala.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Sidhu Moosewala NIA Pakistani supplier Sidhu Moosewala Murder case
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in