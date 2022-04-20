Pakistani soldier, two terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Pakistan Army soldier and two terrorists were killed during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's Army media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the two terrorists were eliminated following an "intense exchange of fire", Ary News reported.

ISPR said that the terrorists belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, which is banned in Pakistan.

"Killed terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, North Waziristan and involved in terrorist activities against security forces," the statement said.

Last week, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed in a terrorist attack near Turbat.

Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa earlier this week said that the country's Army should maintain "high standards of operational preparedness" along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Pakistan-Afghan border, in view of the "evolving geo-strategic milieu".

These comments came on Tuesday during the two-day 78th Formation Commanders' Conference that was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which saw the participation of the country's corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders, The News International reported. (ANI)