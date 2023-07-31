    Menu
    Pakistani intruder shot dead in JK’s Arnia sector

    Nidhi Khurana
    July31/ 2023
    Jammu: On Monday, the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir reportedly shot and killed a Pakistani intruder along the International Border. This is the second such occurrence in less than a week.

    The vigilant border guards shot and killed the intruder at 1.45 a.m. when he tried to escape after over the border fence near the Jabowal frontier outpost in the Arnia area.

    A BSF spokesman confirmed the event, saying, "In the intervening night of July 30-31, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in Arnia border area."—Inputs from Agencies

