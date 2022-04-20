Pakistani film 'Bachaana' to release in India

Lahore: Poster of Pak film Bachaana. Courtesy:Twitter Pakistani romantic thriller "Bachaana", starring actress Sanam Saeed of "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" fame, is set to arrive in Indian theatres on February 26. The movie, about a cross-border connection akin to Bollywood blockbuster "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", will release in Pakistan on the same date. "The distributors in India have shown interest primarily because the film's trailer evoked social media discussions comparing 'Bachaana' with Bollywood hit 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'," Director Nasir Khan told PTI. "The Pakistan-India angle has intrigued and created a lot of buzz for the film and I am positive that that cine goers will not be disappointed. Things have been finalised (with distributors) and I am excited to see 'Bachaana' release in India," he added. Shot across the beautiful Island of Mauritius, Bachaana chronicles the adventures of a sweet and bubbly Indian girl, Aalia (Saeed). She undergoes a series of unfortunate events and is forced to place her faith in a man she hardly knows. That man, Vicky, played by Mohib Mirza, is a Pakistani taxi driver in Mauritius. "Bachaana" follows the couple's adventurous journey culminating in love as what is said 'love knows no boundaries'. The director does not see Bachaana's fate like that of "Bin Roye", Mahira Khan-starrer Pakistani film, which was banned by the Indian state of Maharashtra last July. "Bachaana is a positive film there is nothing political about it," Khan said. He said Bachaana's OST (songs) is also a cross-border collaboration, pairing the cr�me of Pakistani and Indian music fraternity, Bollywood music director, Prasad Sashte and Pakistan's celebrated singer Shafqat Amanat Ali. The title track is composed by Pakistani musician Ali Sher and sung by Bollywood playback singer Benny Dayal. The OST is being picked up in India by a major music label and being released in the country shortly. "Bachaana" is Saeed's feature debut film. She is popular with Indian audience for her lead role in Pakistani drama "Zindagi Gulzar Hai". While Mirza, an established actor in Pakistani drama and film scene. He will also be seen in the Pakistani sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 Bollywood movie "Arth".