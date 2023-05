Lahore: On Saturday, Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, was granted pre-arrest bail in three terrorism investigations filed against him by the Lahore police.

Khan, 70, was brought before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) with hundreds of his supporters.

Khan requested to participate in the investigation of the three terrorism cases filed against him by the Lahore Racecourse police and presented to ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar.—Inputs from Agencies