    Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf Caught in Controversy! Watch

    June18/ 2024
    The argument quickly escalated, leading to a heated confrontation.

    Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf is caught in a new controversy. A video of him is rapidly going viral on social media, where he is seen getting into a physical altercation. 

    Watch: https://x.com/gharkekalesh/status/1802993114254303241 

    The entire incident reportedly started over a fan wanting to take a photo with him. In the video, it can be seen that the argument between Haris Rauf and the fan escalates, leading to a physical confrontation. This incident has stirred up the cricket community, and there are various reactions pouring in on social media.

