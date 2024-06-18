Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf Caught in Controversy! Watch

The argument quickly escalated, leading to a heated confrontation.

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf is caught in a new controversy. A video of him is rapidly going viral on social media, where he is seen getting into a physical altercation.

The entire incident reportedly started over a fan wanting to take a photo with him. In the video, it can be seen that the argument between Haris Rauf and the fan escalates, leading to a physical confrontation. This incident has stirred up the cricket community, and there are various reactions pouring in on social media.