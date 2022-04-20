Pakistani Army chief, US Commander discuss regional security

Islamabad: Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa met visiting Commander of US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie in Rawalpindi during which issues pertaining to regional security were discussed, the military said.

An army statement said that geo-strategic environment, regional security, Pakistan-US military cooperation, Afghan peace process and the situation in Kashmir were discussed at the meeting on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The meeting took place at a time when representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government are scheduled to start intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar on Saturday to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

The US signed a deal with the Taliban in February for withdrawal of all American and NATO forces from Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Doha for the opening of the US-backed negotiations.

—IANS