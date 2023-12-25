    Menu
    Pakistan: Seven, including 5 children, sustain burns in gas leak explosion in Quetta

    Pankaj Sharma
    December25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tragic Gas Leakage Explosion in Quetta Leaves Seven Injured, Including Five Children. The Aftermath Unfolds: Updates on Victims' Conditions, Sui Southern Gas Company's Role, and Ongoing Safety Concerns in Balochistan. Amidst Recurring Incidents, Insights into Gas Leak Explosions in the Region, Highlighting Urgent Need for Preventive Measures and Public Awareness.

    Quetta [Pakistan]: Seven people, including five children, sustained burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, according to The Balochistan Post.
    According to authorities, the victims had severe burns as a result of the gas leak explosion in Quetta's Eastern Bypass district.

    The Balochistan Post, citing the medical sources, reported that the condition of those injured is now stable.
    The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) continues to conduct regular and unscheduled load sheddings in many districts of Balochistan, resulting in such instances, according to The Balochistan Post.

    Every year, scores of people are killed in Balochistan as a result of gas leak explosions.

    —ANI

