Pakistan: Hindu Girl Rescued From Punjab Province, A Week After She Was Abducted

Islamabad: A Hindu girl who was kidnapped in the Jhelum district of Pakistan's Punjab province was rescued on Monday, a week after she was abducted while returning from work.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the suspect was also arrested. The Hindu girl was rescued from the Singhoi area within the limits of the Chotala police station of Jhelum.

The report said the girl was kidnapped while she was returning from the hillside. According to an FIR, the suspect acting on the directions of his landlord, Raja Zafar, abducted the girl with the intention of raping her.

Local police told Dawn the victim has been brought back to Jhelum by the police team from Bahawalpur while raids are also being carried out to arrest Zafar.

Earlier this year, a Hindu girl Pooja Kumari was killed by a man at her home in Pakistan's Sindh province. Pooja Kumari was shot in Sukkur after she put up resistance to the attackers.

This incident drew a sharp reaction from various human rights organisations in the country. When it comes to the minority rights in Pakistan, analysts say that the political parties in the country don't go against the hardline religious figures and personalities over the fear of losing votes.

They say there is mass indifference among the people of Pakistan because religion is involved. According to the expert, many in the country actually willfully ignore incidents of kidnapping and forced conversion.

Activists say human rights in Pakistan records have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for women, minorities, children, and media persons in the country. —ANI