Pakistan: Four female aid workers killed by gunmen in North Waziristan

Islamabad: Gunmen killed four women aid workers here on Monday in Mirali area of North Waziristan, as the region witnessed a fresh wave of extremist violence, police said here.



The aid workers were ambushed by two gunmen, when they were passing through a village in this North Waziristan district, according to local police chief Shafiullah Gandapur, who said that only one passenger, the driver, survived the assault, the Dawn reported.

"No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but it was surely an act of terrorism," he said, adding that a search and strike operation was being carried out in Mirali tehsil of the district to trace and arrest the culprits.

According to the police, the aid workers were affiliated with a programme run by a local institute to develop household skills for women.

The unstable tribal areas along the Afghan-Pakistan border are notorious for the availability of cheap guns, narcotics and smuggled goods.

—UNI