Pakistan: Employees salaries unpaid for year as govt fails to conclude inquiry against health officer

Peshawar [Pakistan]: Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s alleged slow and lazy process to conclude and submit an inquiry report into the case of a former government official that has made as many as 50 fourth class employees working without salaries for past one year, The News international reported on Monday.

According to the Pakistan-based news daily, initially Pakistan’s chief secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry had ordered an inquiry against the then district health officer (DHO) Dr Kachkol Khan for allegedly giving people in employment in Class-IV positions against bribery.

The government officer was suspended in 2022 and an investigation was started against him in the case.

As per The News International, the investigation was not concluded as some reports suggests that the secretary of health at the times was allegedly supporting Dr Kachkol Khan.

Later on, the caretaker chief minister constituted another committee to study the case and investigate the allegations thoroughly.

But it’s already been a year, a suspended officer has been reinstated and directed to resume his duties but the investigating committee have not concluded their enquiry in the case.

The News International reported that the some of the influential figured within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly supported thecomplaints from the healthcare workers.

The official was again suspended in the PTI government, but this time concrete evidence has been shared on social media which revealed that 50 individuals had been appointed as Class-IV employees on non-existent positions with no budgetary approval from the government. .

Despite the suffering of these 50 employees, who are performing duties, Dr Kachkol Khan has managed to secure his position. The official added, “He continues to enjoy the support of influential people. Not only was he reinstated, but he was also appointed as the medical superintendent of the DHQ Hospital, Charsadda.”

When contacted for an official statement on the issue, DG Health and Services Dr Shaukat Ali declined to comment, The News International reported.

—ANI