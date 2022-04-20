Pakistan: Eight dead in blast outside sufi shrine in Lahore

At least eight people were killed while 25 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a blast near Lahore's Data Darbar, the largest Sufi shrine in south Asia, officials said.

The explosion was reported around 0845 hrs local time this morning.

Five police officers and three civilians were killed in the attack.

As per initial reports the suicide attack was near a car of police elite force which was in the immediate vicinity of Data Darbar in Lahore, local media reported.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack.

According to sources, the police's elite force was made the target of the blast.

Further investigation of the incident is underway.