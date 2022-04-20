Pakistan: Cloudburst in Islamabad causes flooding

Islamabad: A cloudburst in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas, local media reported on Wednesday.The Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad confirmed the news and urged the public to avoid unnecessary movement for the next 2 hours."Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour. Everyone is requested to plz cooperate and restricted unnecessary movement for next 2 hours," Deputy Commissioner tweeted.Videos that surfaced on the internet show cars floating in the floodwater. The story is developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)