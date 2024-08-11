Pakistan: Brother shot his sister for failing in school exam

A brother's rage over his sister's ninth-grade exam failure leads to a tragic shooting in Okara, while matrimonial disagreements result in brutal murders in Kabirwala and Lahore.

Okara [Pakistan]: In a disturbing incident, failing an exam became an excuse for violence after a brother shot his sister in the Atari Road area of Pakistan's Hujrah Shah Muqeem in Depalpur Tehsil of Okara District in the Punjab province, ARY News reported.

The brother shot his sister after she failed her ninth-grade exam.

The police officials stated that the suspect fled the scene. Authorities have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect and have registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, as per ARY News.

In a separate incident in Kabirwala, Punjab, a stepson murdered his two stepbrothers following a matrimonial dispute.

According to police reports, the victims were identified as Qaiser Abbas and Nasir Abbas.

The suspect, Muneer Ahmed, allegedly killed one brother by shooting him and the other by stabbing him with a knife.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Muneer Ahmed chased his second stepbrother through the streets before attacking him with the knife.

The police arrived at the scene promptly and arrested the suspect.

In a similar incident, a man killed his two brothers-in-law in the Hanjarwal locality of Lahore over a 'personal dispute'.

According to reports, the incident was sparked by a personal dispute stemming from a family disagreement over a marriage.

The victim's sister had married a man named Fahad without her family's consent but was later brought back home by her relatives.

In apparent retaliation, Fahad and his accomplices allegedly shot and killed the two brothers when they were working at a milk shop.

—ANI