Pakistan: 62 Killed In Tezgam Express Fire

At least 62 people were killed and scores injured when the Tezgam Express caught fire in Liaquatpur near Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan on Thursday.

Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor Khan confirmed the number of casualties, Geo News reported.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the blaze had been extinguished and cooling efforts were underway.

Most of deaths occurred as people jumped off the train.

The incident occurred when a gas cylinder carried by a passenger exploded. The passengers were cooking breakfast when the gas cylinder exploded engulfing three of the train's carriages, including two economy and one business class were destroyed.

Pakistan Railways CEO Aijaz Ahmad said the train schedule will not be affected by this incident.

Expressing grief at the loss of lives in the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to ensure best medical treatment for the injured.

Pakistan Army soldiers were helping with the rescue operation, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

An Army aviation helicopter is rushing the injured to nearby hospital. Army Doctors and paramedics are also helping with the relief operation, it added.

