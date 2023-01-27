Pakistan Will Be Divided Into Four Parts, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan Will Merge With India: Ramdev

Haridwar: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said Pakistan will soon be divided into four parts, its occupation of PoK will cease and Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh will merge with India.

Baba Ramdev, who spoke to the media here, greeted people on the 74th Republic Day and urged them to take pledge that they will work for healthy, prosperous and developed India.

"Balochistan, PoK and Punjab in Pakistan will become separate nations. PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) will merge with India and then Balochistan will itself want to merge with India because Punjab, Sindh, they have cultural similarity with India. Very soon Pakisan will be divided into parts. Punjab Sindh province will also be merge with India. Balochistan will also merge with India and India will become a superpower. This is the demand of the coming time and this is going to happen," Baba Ramdev said in response to queries.

Asked about the controversy pertaining to remarks of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Baba Ramdev said ill-conceived efforts are being made for character assassination and this was a conspiracy by anti-national elements.

"Religious terrorism is taking place to show Sanatan Dharma in poor light. The universal values, the internal values are Sanatan dharma...allegations are being made sometimes on the pretext of our scriptures, sometimes on the character of great men, these ill-conceived efforts are being made by anti-national, international organisations and they want to show India in a poor light due to their ill-intentions and intellectual bankruptcy. The country should oppose it unitedly," he said. .

Dhirendra Shastri had hit the headlines after his controversial remark saying "support me and I will give you a Hindu nation". Shastri said that India is such a country that even Tulsi Das had to face challenges, adding, "Any priest, cleric or person who challenges Sanatan Dharma will get the reply. But then I am saying, you support me, I will give the Hindu nation". Dhirendra Shastri was addressing a gathering organized from January 17 to January 23 at Dahihandi Maidan in Gudhiyari, in Raipur. A "divine court" was also organized by Dhirendra Shastri on January 20 and 21. —ANI