Pakistan wicketkeeper Rizwan's controversial post on Gaza invites netizen's anger

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): After guiding Pakistan to a record run chase in the eighth ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan put out a controversial political post on X dedicating his 131-run knock to the 'people of Gaza'.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan wrote on X.

https://x.com/iMRizwanPak/status/1711992170394300793?s=20

The 31-year-old Pakistani wicketkeeper also praised Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making the run chase easier. Rizwan also thanked the people of Hyderabad for their hospitality and support.

Following Rizwan's post on X, many social media users questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC) on allowing a political statement to be made by a player during an ICC tournament. Netizens called for a ban on the Pakistani player for his controversial post.

The ICC in the past has been very strict as far as players making political statements during ICC tournaments goes.

In 2014, Moeen Ali was banned by the ICC from wearing "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" wristbands in the remainder of the third Test against India in Southampton.

However, England cleared Moeen to wear the bands, arguing that he was making a humanitarian statement and not a political one.

Other than Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni was also involved in a controversy for wearing the Special forces Balidan-badge on his wicket-keeping gloves.

In 2019 ICC requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have the insignia removed from Indian wicketkeeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves, citing ICC regulations.

The ICC however has not made any official statement about Rizwan's post on X. The PCB has also not commented on the post.

Meanwhile the Pakistan squad led by skipper Babar Azam arrived in Ahmedabad today. In their upcoming match, Pakistan will lock horns against India in the most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

—ANI