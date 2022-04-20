Pakistan Urges US To Help Ease Tensions With India

Washington: Pakistan has called on the Trump administration to help ease tensions with India. In an interview with Bloomberg here, Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Khan said the US could do and the US must do more to help defuse tensions with India. Asserting that there should be dialogue between the South Asian neighbours, the Ambassador said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always spoke about Pakistan's desire for peace. "I think we remain committed to that but essentially I think what is really important is that this escalation we are seeing on India's side needs to be de-escalated for the two countries to engage in dialogue" he said. Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the US policy towards Kashmir has not changed and the US is incredibly engaged in southeast Asia. Since the revocation of Article 370, Pakistan has been continuously accusing India for resorting to unconstitutional measures in dealing with Kashmir. UNI