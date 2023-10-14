Pakistan unable to hit six as Indian bowlers dominate World Cup clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]: Pakistan's collapse against India in Ahmedabad, after they got a good start in the World Cup match, made them the second team in this World Cup that could not hit a six in the entire innings.

From 155/2, Pakistan collapsed and lost all their wickets, reaching a score of 191 in the marquee clash against India.

Australia also could not score a six during their match against South Africa in Lucknow earlier this week. Australia have lost both their opening matches in the World Cup.

In Saturday's clash against India, being followed widely by cricket followers, Pakistan lost 8 wickets for 36 runs, which is their third-worst collapse in the ODI format.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya cracked open Pakistan's batting lineup as Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with his spin.

Pakistan were bundled in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam had the highest score for Pakistan at 50, which came from 58 balls. Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

Indian fans painted the Narendra Modi Stadium here blue and vigorously supported the home team. This is the eighth Cricket World Cup clash between the arch-rivals. India has won all the previous seven encounters between the two sides.

—ANI