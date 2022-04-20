Pakistan To Knock ICJ's Door Over Kashmir Matter

Islamabad: Weeks after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Tuesday said it will approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Pakistan has decided to approach ICJ after considering all legal matters," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV in an interview. Prime Minister Imran Khan told a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the UN Security Council and also take the matter to the ICJ. Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality. UNI