Pakistan to bat in third Sri Lanka one-dayer

Colombo: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and chose to bat in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Sri Lanka drew level in the five-match series in Pallekele on Wednesday after Pakistan won the opening match at Dambulla last Saturday. Pakistan retained all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez even though he is banned from bowling for a year due to an illegal bowling action. Hafeez scored a century in the first game. The tourists replaced batsman Babar Azam with debutant left-arm spinner Imad Wasim to bolster the bowling. Sri Lanka picked an unchanged side. Ninth-ranked Pakistan need a series win to remain in contention for a place in the eight-nation Champions Trophy in England in 2017. Sri Lanka, currently ranked fifth, are assured of taking part in the tournament. Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (capt), Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardane, Thisara Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga. Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan. Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) and Ian Gould (ENG) TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) AFP