Pakistan terror attack: 17 dead in suicide bombing, blasts

PESHAWAR: At least 12 people were killed and 52 wounded when two bomb blasts were detonated outside a district court in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, a rescue official said. "So far we recovered 12 bodies of the lawyers, police personnel and civilians. Besides this, we rescued 52 injured, including lawyers, police personnel and civilians from the spot," Haris Habib, chief rescue officer in the city of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the blasts took place, said.

Earlier, at least four suicide bombers attacked a Christian neighbourhood in northwestern Pakistan early on Friday, killing at least one security guard, the military said. Authorities "promptly responded" and all four attackers were dead, army spokesman Lt. General Asim Bajwa said in a message on social network Twitter. In a separate statement, the military's information wing said one security guard of the Christian residential area was killed at the start of the attack, at 5:30am The area is near Warsak Dam, in the Khyber tribal region 20km (12 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar, an official at the scene told Reuters. The attackers, wearing suicide vests and carrying firearms, exchanged fire with security forces and were killed, the statement said. Two solders, a policeman and two civilian security guards were wounded, it added. The official said the attackers might have been attempting to enter an adjacent security installation, by exploiting weaker security arrangements in the residential area.