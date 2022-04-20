Pakistan Successfully Test-Fires Short Range Ballistic Missile 'Nasr'

Islamabad:Pakistan Army on Thursday successfully test-fired the short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr' which it claimed can defeat any ballistic missile defence system now available in the country's neighbourhood or any other system being developed.

Nasr, with a strike range of about 70-km, is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability, according to the Pakistan Army. The missile was already tested last week. "The 2nd phase of this exercise was aimed at testing the extreme inflight maneuverability, including the end flight maneuverability; capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighborhood or any other system under procurement/development," it said. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the launch.

Gen Hayat appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on "achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan's strategic deterrence capability." Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists, engineers and the participating troops on successful conduct of the training launch, the army said. PTI