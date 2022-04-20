Pakistan Slams Modi's Statement In Dhaka

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s acknowledgement of his country`s involvement in the 1971 war, saying his statement confirms India`s negative role against a sovereign neighbouring state. "Indian politicians not only indulge in actions that are in violation of the United Nations` Charter but also take pride in recalling their interference in the internal affairs of other states," foreign office spokesperson Qazi M. Khalilullah said in a statement released here. The spokesperson said Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence and maintaining good neighbourly relations with India, and that characterisation of bilateral relations by Prime Minister Modi as "nuisance" was unfortunate. "The people of Pakistan and Bangladesh are bound not only by the strong bonds of religious affinity but also by the history of their struggle for independence against colonial rule. Indian attempts to sow seeds of discord between the two brotherly nations of Pakistan and Bangladesh will not succeed," he stressed. The foreign office spokesperson urged the international community to take note of Indian acknowledgement of its interference in Bangladesh, which was then East Pakistan.