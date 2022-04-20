Pakistan set to resume train services

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has decided to resume train services and allow public transport vehicles to operate with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, a media report said on Thursday.

The Pakistan Railways is preparing to resume its operations. It will operate 28 trains in the first stage after permission if granted, said The Express Tribune report.

The trains will be washed after every journey, while engine drivers and carriage staff have been instructed to remain ready to return to work.

The district administration has formulated the guidelines for ensuing social distancing and other precautionary measures in consultation with transporters.

They have been forwarded to the government for approval.

Meanwhile, Haji Zahoor Elahi and Asif Khan, leaders of the transporters association, told reporters that sanitiser walkthrough gates would be installed at bus stations, The Express Tribune reported.

Passengers will not be allowed to enter the bus stations without masks.

They further said passengers as well as drivers and conductors would be required to wear masks and gloves.

Passengers will be checked with thermal scanners before boarding buses and those suffering from any symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Railways had announced its decision to partially restore its operations in the country from May 10.

However, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 had turned down Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid''s proposal to partially resume services.

--IANS