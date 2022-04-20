Pakistan resorts to unprovoked shelling on LoC

Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by using small arms and mortar shells on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Colonel Devender Anand said that the ceasefire violation took place at about 7 a.m. in the Krishna Ghati sector.

"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he added. Over 2,720 ceasefire violations have been made by Pakistan this year so far in which 21 civilians were killed and 94 others injured.

—IANS