Pakistan reports 1,452 new infections, 33 deaths

Islamabad: Pakistan''s total number of coronavirus cases reached 35,788 after 1,452 new infections were reported, while the death toll rose to 770 with 33 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Thursday, as the spread of the deadly disease through local transmission showed a dangerous upward trajectory.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Punjab province reported 13,561 cases, Sindh 13,341, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 5,252, Balochistan 2,239, Islamabad 822, Gilgit-Baltistan 482 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 91 cases.

With 33 more deaths, Pakistan''s death toll due to COVID-19 reached 770 on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 35,788 after 1,452 patients were added in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

A total of 9,695 people have fully recovered, it said.

So far, 330,750 tests have been conducted, including 13,051 in the last 24 hours.

According to a report published by the World Health Organisation Pakistan chapter, the spread of the infection through local transmission showed a dangerous upward trajectory.

Balochistan province showed the highest rate of local transmission at 93 per cent, followed by Sindh (92 per cent), Punjab (85 per cent), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (84 per cent) and Gilgit-Baltistan (63 per cent), local media reported.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been closed until May 31 after some of the staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a notification of the PHC Registrar, except the necessary staff, all the offices, branches, bar rooms, advocate general block, consultation room, library and bookshop of the high court will remain closed.

The Pakistan government announced last week that it would begin a phased lifting of the lockdown due to its effect on the economy and the workforce.

As the lockdown was eased, trade activities were resumed with Iran at Taftan after two trade gateways were reopened. They were closed for two-and-a-half months due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

In another development, Ferozsons Laboratories, a local Pakistani company, announced that its subsidiary BF Biosciences Ltd (BFBL) has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and selling remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug allowed by the US authorities to be used to treat coronavirus patients. PTI